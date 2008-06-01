Guacamole: The Remix

Three Great Ways To Use Guacamole

Chilled Avocado Soup Topped with Crab

In a blender, puree the Guacamole with the cold buttermilk, bottled clam juice, ice water and remaining 1 tablespoon of lime juice. Season the soup with salt and pepper. Pour the soup into 4 bowls and top with the jumbo lump crab meat. Garnish each bowl of soup with crème fraîche, fried tortilla strips and finely chopped chives.



Smoked Salmon Involtini

Fold the Guacamole with the cream cheese and jalapeño hot sauce; season with salt and pepper. Overlap the smoked salmon slices in pairs. Trim each pair to a 4-by-6-inch rectangle. Pipe a 1-inch thick strip of the guacamole–cream cheese mixture along one of the 4-inch sides of each pair. Roll the smoked salmon into cylinders, transfer to a tray and freeze for 15 minutes or until firm. Cut into 4 pieces; serve on mini toasts.



Iceberg Wedges with Guacamole Dressing

In a blender, puree the Guacamole with the remaining fresh lime juice and water. With the machine on, gradually add 1/2 cup of vegetable oil. Season with salt and pepper. Quarter the iceberg lettuce and spoon the dressing on top. Garnish with the crumbled bacon, sliced radishes, shredded pepper Jack cheese and diced tomato.