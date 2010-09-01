Ground Greats: Excellent Grits + Polenta

Anson Mills

The astonishingly creamy, sweet Pencil Cob grits from this South Carolina producer, a chef favorite, are made from a corn variety favored by Prohibition moonshiners. $7 for 12 oz; ansonmills.com.

McEwen & Sons

Adored by chefs across the South (from Frank Stitt to Chris Hastings to John Besh), this family-owned Alabama mill has been making organic grits for years but only launched its online store last fall. From $5 for 1 1/4 lbs; mcewenandsons.com.

Wild Hive Farm

"Traditionalists may beg to differ, but polenta and grits have become almost interchangeable," says Don Lewis of New York's Wild Hive Farm, which stone-grinds its Extra-Fancy polenta every week. $4.50 for 1 1/2 lbs; wildhivefarm.com.

Amazing Recipes:

