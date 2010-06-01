Grills: Artisanal Grilling

These ingenious updates of the basics range from extravagant (pizza oven) to inexpensive (charcoal).
Courtesy of Char-Broil
Clever Cookouts
Char-Broil Grill2Go Ice has a powerful infrared grill that can be folded up and lowered over the sturdy wheels for amazing portability; the twin insulated boxes below can keep food hot or cold. $200; charbroil.com.
Courtesy of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet
Rustic Pizza
The Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Pizza Oven has an open flame and settings for cooking thin-crust pizzas or deep-dish pies. $6,495; kalamazoogourmet.com.
Courtesy of Bodum
Barbecue For Two
Compact and cute, the lightweight Bodum Fyrkat grill for mini cookouts is small enough to fit on the tiniest of patios. $50; bodumusa.com.
Courtesy of Afire
Green Charcoal
AFire's charcoal is made from coconut husks, which burn hotter than petroleum-based charcoal, with richer smoke flavor. $13 for 7.8 lb; afireinc.com.
Great Articles & Recipes:
Grilling EquipmentTips for Perfect Grilling F&W Grilling Guide
Video: Grilling