Grills: Artisanal Grilling

These ingenious updates of the basics range from extravagant (pizza oven) to inexpensive (charcoal).

Emily Kaiser Thelin and Kelly Snowden
June 01, 2010

Char-Broil Grill2Go Ice

Courtesy of Char-Broil

Clever Cookouts

Char-Broil Grill2Go Ice has a powerful infrared grill that can be folded up and lowered over the sturdy wheels for amazing portability; the twin insulated boxes below can keep food hot or cold. $200; charbroil.com.The Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Pizza Oven.

Courtesy of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet

Rustic Pizza

The Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Pizza Oven has an open flame and settings for cooking thin-crust pizzas or deep-dish pies. $6,495; kalamazoogourmet.com.Bodum Fyrkat grill

Courtesy of Bodum

Barbecue For Two

Compact and cute, the lightweight Bodum Fyrkat grill for mini cookouts is small enough to fit on the tiniest of patios. $50; bodumusa.com.AFire's charcoal

Courtesy of Afire

Green Charcoal

AFire's charcoal is made from coconut husks, which burn hotter than petroleum-based charcoal, with richer smoke flavor. $13 for 7.8 lb; afireinc.com.

Great Articles & Recipes:

Grilling EquipmentGrilling EquipmentTips for Perfect GrillingTips for Perfect Grilling F&W Summer GrillingF&W Grilling Guide

Video: Grilling

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up