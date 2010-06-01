Grills: Artisanal Grilling

Courtesy of Char-Broil

Clever Cookouts

Char-Broil Grill2Go Ice has a powerful infrared grill that can be folded up and lowered over the sturdy wheels for amazing portability; the twin insulated boxes below can keep food hot or cold. $200; charbroil.com.

Rustic Pizza

The Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Pizza Oven has an open flame and settings for cooking thin-crust pizzas or deep-dish pies. $6,495; kalamazoogourmet.com.

Barbecue For Two

Compact and cute, the lightweight Bodum Fyrkat grill for mini cookouts is small enough to fit on the tiniest of patios. $50; bodumusa.com.

Green Charcoal

AFire's charcoal is made from coconut husks, which burn hotter than petroleum-based charcoal, with richer smoke flavor. $13 for 7.8 lb; afireinc.com.

