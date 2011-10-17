Grilling Tips: Use Tongs

Daily Grilling Tip:

Use a pair of tongs or a metal spatula—not a barbecue fork or, worse, a knife—to turn meat or move it around on the grill. Forks and knives poke holes in the meat that can allow precious juices to drain out.

