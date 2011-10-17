Grilling Tips: Use Tongs

Daily Grilling Tip:
Use a pair of tongs or a metal spatula—not a barbecue fork or, worse, a knife—to turn meat or move it around on the grill. Forks and knives poke holes in the meat that can allow precious juices to drain out.
Summer Grilling Guide
Grilled Steak
Plus:
Buying a Gas Grill: What You Need to Know
Three Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill
Recipes and Strategies for Easy Grilling
Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips
How to Add Flavor Before Grilling
How to Add Flavor After Grilling
10 Easy Ways to Master the Grill