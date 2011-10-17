Grilling Tips: Roasted Garlic

Daily Grilling Tip:
When finished cooking over charcoal, make roasted garlic in the warm coals. Drizzle whole heads of garlic with olive oil and wrap them in double layers of aluminum foil. Bury them in the coals for an hour or so, then unwrap and squeeze out the soft garlic cloves.
