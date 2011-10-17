Grilling Tips: Perfectly Seasoned Chicken

Daily Grilling Tip:

When grilling skin-on chicken, apply rubs and other seasonings underneath the skin. Seasoning placed only on the outside of the skin won’t penetrate the bird’s flesh.

