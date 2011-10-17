Grilling Tips: Perfectly Seasoned Chicken

Daily Grilling Tip:
When grilling skin-on chicken, apply rubs and other seasonings underneath the skin. Seasoning placed only on the outside of the skin won’t penetrate the bird’s flesh.
Summer Grilling Guide
Grilled Chicken
Plus:
12 Inspired Ideas for Chicken Breasts
Buying a Gas Grill: What You Need to Know
Three Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill
Recipes and Strategies for Easy Grilling
Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips
How to Add Flavor Before Grilling
How to Add Flavor After Grilling
10 Easy Ways to Master the Grill