Grilling Tips: Oiled Grill

Daily Grilling Tip:

Oil the grill, not the food. Grilled foods are less likely to stick to a hot, clean, oiled surface. Hold a clean, folded towel in a pair of tongs and dip it in vegetable oil, then wipe down the hot grates just before you add food, and again after you finish cooking.

