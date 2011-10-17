Grilling Tips: Oiled Grill

Daily Grilling Tip:
Oil the grill, not the food. Grilled foods are less likely to stick to a hot, clean, oiled surface. Hold a clean, folded towel in a pair of tongs and dip it in vegetable oil, then wipe down the hot grates just before you add food, and again after you finish cooking.
