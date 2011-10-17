Grilling Tips: Checking for Meat Doneness

Nick Fauchald
October 17, 2011

Daily Grilling Tip:

To test the doneness of steaks, chops and chicken, poke the meat with your finger: If it feels soft and squishy, it’s rare; yielding, medium-rare; only slightly yielding, medium; firm and springy, well-done. For large cuts of meat, use an instant-read meat thermometer—just don’t let it touch any bones, or you’ll get a false reading.

