Grilling Tips: Checking for Meat Doneness

Daily Grilling Tip:

To test the doneness of steaks, chops and chicken, poke the meat with your finger: If it feels soft and squishy, it’s rare; yielding, medium-rare; only slightly yielding, medium; firm and springy, well-done. For large cuts of meat, use an instant-read meat thermometer—just don’t let it touch any bones, or you’ll get a false reading.







Plus:

Buying a Gas Grill: What You Need to Know

Three Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill

Grilling Tools Guide

Recipes and Strategies for Easy Grilling

Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

How to Add Flavor Before Grilling

How to Add Flavor After Grilling

BBQ Tips from Dean Fearing

10 Easy Ways to Master the Grill

Steve Raichlen: Three Ways to Use Your Grill