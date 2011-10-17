Grilling Tips: Let Meat Rest

Daily Grilling Tip:

Always let meat rest after removing it from the grill, which allows the juices inside to redistribute. Larger pieces of meat, like leg of lamb and pork shoulder, need to rest longer than steaks and chops—approximately 15 minutes instead of 5 minutes.







Plus:

Buying a Gas Grill: What You Need to Know

Three Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill

Grilling Tools Guide

Recipes and Strategies for Easy Grilling

Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

How to Add Flavor Before Grilling

How to Add Flavor After Grilling

BBQ Tips from Dean Fearing

10 Easy Ways to Master the Grill

Steve Raichlen: Three Ways to Use Your Grill