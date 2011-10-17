Grilling Tips: Let Meat Rest

Daily Grilling Tip:
Always let meat rest after removing it from the grill, which allows the juices inside to redistribute. Larger pieces of meat, like leg of lamb and pork shoulder, need to rest longer than steaks and chops—approximately 15 minutes instead of 5 minutes.
