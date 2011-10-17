Grilling Tips: Using Briquettes and Hardwood

Daily Grilling Tip:

Charcoal briquettes burn slowly with a moderately hot temperature; hardwood charcoal burns hot and fast. Grilling with a combination of both will give you the best of both worlds. Just don’t combine the two in the same chimney—hardwood is ready sooner than briquettes.

