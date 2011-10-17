Grilling Tips: Chilled Burger Beef

Daily Grilling Tip:

When preparing hamburgers, make sure the beef is well-chilled and use cool, wet hands to make the patties. This prevents the fat from melting before the meat hits the grill, which can make the burger tough.

