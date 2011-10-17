Grilling Tips: Preparing Chicken

Daily Grilling Tip:
Large pieces of chicken, such as bone-in legs or halved chickens, are best cooked using a combination of direct and indirect grilling. Sear the chicken first over high heat, then move it to the cooler side of a charcoal grill or the upper rack of a gas grill. Cover the grill and allow the chicken to roast until cooked through.
