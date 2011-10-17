Grilling Tips: Burger Blend

Daily Grilling Tip:
Even if your butcher sells preground beef, ask him to grind some sirloin or chuck for you—or a mixture of both. Many butchers will even let you create a custom burger blend for little or no extra cost.
