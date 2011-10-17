Grilling Tips: Big Grill

Daily Grilling Tip:
When purchasing a new grill, buy one that is larger than you think you need. To grill big cuts of meat and proper barbecue, you’ll need to cook on multiple temperature zones.
For gas grills, look for one with three independent burners; for charcoal, buy a grill that is at least 18 inches in diameter.
