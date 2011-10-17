Grilling Tips: Big Grill

Daily Grilling Tip:

When purchasing a new grill, buy one that is larger than you think you need. To grill big cuts of meat and proper barbecue, you’ll need to cook on multiple temperature zones.

For gas grills, look for one with three independent burners; for charcoal, buy a grill that is at least 18 inches in diameter.

Plus:

Buying a Gas Grill: What You Need to Know

Three Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill

Grilling Tools Guide

Recipes and Strategies for Easy Grilling

Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

How to Add Flavor Before Grilling

How to Add Flavor After Grilling

BBQ Tips from Dean Fearing

Steve Raichlen: Three Ways to Use Your Grill