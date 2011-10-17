Grilling Tips: Big Grill

Nick Fauchald
October 17, 2011

Daily Grilling Tip:

When purchasing a new grill, buy one that is larger than you think you need. To grill big cuts of meat and proper barbecue, you’ll need to cook on multiple temperature zones.

For gas grills, look for one with three independent burners; for charcoal, buy a grill that is at least 18 inches in diameter.

Summer Grilling Guide

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Pork

Grilled Steak

Plus:

Buying a Gas Grill: What You Need to Know

Three Essential Steps to Cleaning a Grill

Grilling Tools Guide

Recipes and Strategies for Easy Grilling

Marcia Kiesel’s Top Grilling Tips

How to Add Flavor Before Grilling

How to Add Flavor After Grilling

BBQ Tips from Dean Fearing

Steve Raichlen: Three Ways to Use Your Grill

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up