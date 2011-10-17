Grilling Tips: How to Arrange Vegetables

Daily Grilling Tip:

The dry heat of a grill intensifies a vegetable’s natural sweetness. Grill tender, watery vegetables, such as bell peppers and onions, directly over the coals. Grill dense or starchy vegetables, such as sliced potatoes and eggplant, using indirect heat, as far away from the coals as possible.

