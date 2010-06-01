Grilling Super Sauces

F&W uncovers the best new flavors for fire-fueled cooking.
Photo © Theo Morrison
Ultra-Fresh
The jalapeño-spiked "Bob-B-Q" sauce from New York's Katchkie Farm is so fresh it tastes almost salsa-like. $6 for 10 oz; greatperformances.com.
Photo © Theo Morrison
Fruit-Rich
SchoolHouse Kitchen's intense, low-sugar Anytime Spreadable Fruits can give a kick to grilled pork. $26 for four 10-oz jars; schoolhousekitchen.com.
Photo © Theo Morrison
Bacon-Infused
Star chef Thomas Keller has added this robust apple-bacon barbecue sauce to his growing Ad Hoc line. $16 for 13 oz; williams-sonoma.com.
Photo © Theo Morrison
Light & Tart
For its verjus (lovely in meat marinades), Kendall-Jackson has bottled unripe Chardonnay and Pinot Noir juices. $15 for 500 ml; kendalljackson.com.
Spicy Thai
Frank's RedHot makes authentic Buffalo Wing hot sauce and, now, a Thai-style Sweet Chili flavor. $3 for 12 oz; franksredhot.com.
