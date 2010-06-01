Grilling Super Sauces

Photo © Theo Morrison

Ultra-Fresh

The jalapeño-spiked "Bob-B-Q" sauce from New York's Katchkie Farm is so fresh it tastes almost salsa-like. $6 for 10 oz; greatperformances.com.

Photo © Theo Morrison

Fruit-Rich

SchoolHouse Kitchen's intense, low-sugar Anytime Spreadable Fruits can give a kick to grilled pork. $26 for four 10-oz jars; schoolhousekitchen.com.

Photo © Theo Morrison

Bacon-Infused

Star chef Thomas Keller has added this robust apple-bacon barbecue sauce to his growing Ad Hoc line. $16 for 13 oz; williams-sonoma.com.

Photo © Theo Morrison

Light & Tart

For its verjus (lovely in meat marinades), Kendall-Jackson has bottled unripe Chardonnay and Pinot Noir juices. $15 for 500 ml; kendalljackson.com.

Spicy Thai

Frank's RedHot makes authentic Buffalo Wing hot sauce and, now, a Thai-style Sweet Chili flavor. $3 for 12 oz; franksredhot.com.

More Amazing Summer Recipes:

Grilling Side Dishes Tips for Perfect Grilling F&W Grilling Guide



Video: Grilling