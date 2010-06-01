Grilling Super Sauces

F&W uncovers the best new flavors for fire-fueled cooking.

Emily Kaiser Thelin and Kelly Snowden
June 01, 2010

Photo © Theo Morrison

Ultra-Fresh

The jalapeño-spiked "Bob-B-Q" sauce from New York's Katchkie Farm is so fresh it tastes almost salsa-like. $6 for 10 oz; greatperformances.com.Anytime Spreadable Fruits

Photo © Theo Morrison

Fruit-Rich

SchoolHouse Kitchen's intense, low-sugar Anytime Spreadable Fruits can give a kick to grilled pork. $26 for four 10-oz jars; schoolhousekitchen.com.Bacon-Infused

Photo © Theo Morrison

Bacon-Infused

Star chef Thomas Keller has added this robust apple-bacon barbecue sauce to his growing Ad Hoc line. $16 for 13 oz; williams-sonoma.com.Kendall-Jackson verjus

Photo © Theo Morrison

Light & Tart

For its verjus (lovely in meat marinades), Kendall-Jackson has bottled unripe Chardonnay and Pinot Noir juices. $15 for 500 ml; kendalljackson.com.

Spicy Thai

Frank's RedHot makes authentic Buffalo Wing hot sauce and, now, a Thai-style Sweet Chili flavor. $3 for 12 oz; franksredhot.com.

More Amazing Summer Recipes:

Grilling Side DishesGrilling Side DishesTips for Perfect GrillingTips for Perfect Grilling F&W Summer GrillingF&W Grilling Guide

Video: Grilling

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up