Simple Seafood

Melissa Rubel in the F&W Test Kitchen gets fast and creative with the grill, using it to char squid for pasta, sear salmon for sandwiches and steam seafood, sausage and corn in tidy little foil packets—a brilliant riff on a shrimp boil.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson
June 01, 2007

Wild U.S. Shrimp

More than 85 percent of the shrimp sold in the U.S. is imported. But we’re thrilled about several varieties of wild American shrimp (wildamericanshrimp.com), including these three:

Brown Shrimp

An iodine-rich diet makes these hearty Atlantic- and Gulf-coast shrimp perfect for gumbo.

Pink Shrimp

Our favorite variety is briny and sweet; delicious sautéed simply or steamed for shrimp cocktail.

White Shrimp

Sweet and firm with crablike flavor, these bayou-dwellers are best for soups, ceviche and salads.

