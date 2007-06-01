Simple Seafood

Wild U.S. Shrimp

More than 85 percent of the shrimp sold in the U.S. is imported. But we’re thrilled about several varieties of wild American shrimp (wildamericanshrimp.com), including these three:

Brown Shrimp

An iodine-rich diet makes these hearty Atlantic- and Gulf-coast shrimp perfect for gumbo.

Pink Shrimp

Our favorite variety is briny and sweet; delicious sautéed simply or steamed for shrimp cocktail.

White Shrimp

Sweet and firm with crablike flavor, these bayou-dwellers are best for soups, ceviche and salads.