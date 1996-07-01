Grilled Veggies X 2

Now that the local farmers' markets are full of colorful peppers and the first of countless zucchini, the problem isn't finding ripe produce, it's deciding what to do with it. Here are two alternative meals from one market basket. The first: a light supper of grilled vegetables and country bread with a rich creamy goat cheese sauce; for something more substantial, add some spicy sausages to the grill. The second: an easy chunky vegetable soup, accompanied with herbed goat cheese toasts. Either way, a bowl of fresh cherries makes the perfect dessert.

Judith Sutton, a frequent contributor to Food & Wine, is a New York City-based food writer and freelance chef.