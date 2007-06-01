Grill News

Solaire Anywhere Portable

For those who want to experiment with infrared technology— which uses radiant heat instead of open flame for more even cooking—this affordable new grill weighs less than 20 pounds.

$380; rasmussen.biz

Kalamazoo Outdoor Artisan Pizza Oven

This stand-alone pizza oven, which holds a 17-inch pie, has a baking stone with digital temperature controls and a smoking drawer to impart wood-fired flavor.

$3,990; kalamazoogourmet.com

Char-Broil Tec Four Burner

This grill from Char-Broil and TEC, the inventor of the infrared gas grill, has two glass-top infrared burners—for quick searing without flare-ups—plus two open-flame burners.

$999; charbroil.com/tec