Grill News

Ratha Tep
June 01, 2007

Solaire Anywhere Portable

For those who want to experiment with infrared technology— which uses radiant heat instead of open flame for more even cooking—this affordable new grill weighs less than 20 pounds.
$380; rasmussen.biz

Kalamazoo Outdoor Artisan Pizza Oven

This stand-alone pizza oven, which holds a 17-inch pie, has a baking stone with digital temperature controls and a smoking drawer to impart wood-fired flavor.
$3,990; kalamazoogourmet.com

Char-Broil Tec Four Burner

This grill from Char-Broil and TEC, the inventor of the infrared gas grill, has two glass-top infrared burners—for quick searing without flare-ups—plus two open-flame burners.
$999; charbroil.com/tec

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up