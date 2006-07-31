Green Servings

SUGARCANE Plates, bowls and cups made of sugarcane pulp are sturdier than most paper ones (from clearcreekcomp.com and branchhome.com).

CORN Made from cornstarch and enzymes, corn-based knives, forks and spoons can break down within two months in a compost (biodegradablestore.com).

POTATO Molded out of potato starch, these sleek smooth-handled utensils biodegrade within 180 days ($3 for 50 spoons, knives or forks; worldcentric.org).

BAMBOO Bambu's salad servers and trays are handmade from organic bamboo, one of the world's fastest-growing plants ($8 for servers, from $7 for trays; bambuhome.com).