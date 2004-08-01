Green Lodgings: Eco-Friendly Hotels

Union, Washington The recently completed two-year renovation of Alderbrook means more than spiffed-up rooms. Working with the local Skokomish tribe, the resort cleaned up its stream to improve the salmon habitat; within five years, thousands of fish should return to that part of the Hood Canal. DETAILS Doubles from $149; 800-622-9370.

Tucson Starr Pass Marriott Resort & Spa, which opens in December, has provided 150 acres for the expansion of surrounding Tucson Mountain Park and is adding three plants for every one that's been removed during construction. DETAILS Doubles from $175; 800-228-9290.

North Malé Atoll, Maldives Four Seasons Maldives has joined forces with Seacology, a charity based in Berkeley, California, and donated $30,000 to build a school for children in the area. In exchange, the islanders will stop harvesting sea turtle eggs. DETAILS Doubles from $350; 800-819-5053.