Green Escapes

On an Island: Soneva Kiri Resort

Six Senses will open a luxe eco-resort on the secluded, 50-square-mile island of Koh Kood in southeast Thailand. Activities will include cooking and gardening classes, naturalist-led rainforest treks or just lounging in the shade of an umbrella on the white-sand beach.

On a Game Reserve: Lion Sands

The Chalkley Treehouse at Lion Sands Private Game Reserve in South Africa was originally built by the owners’ great grandfather back in 1942. Today, guests can spend the night under the stars and safely spot nocturnal wildlife from the 500-year-old leadwood tree.

At a Ranch: The Lodge at Sun Ranch

This newly renovated lodge in Cameron, Montana, is located on a 26,000-acre sustainable cattle ranch and accommodates just 16 guests. The kitchen uses local, organic produce and free-range meats like Montana Kroon bison rib eye.

Starwood’s new brand of green hotels, called Element, has on-site grocery stores that sell organic snacks like Bear Naked granola. The location in Lexington, Massachusetts, uses produce from its garden for breakfasts; a shuttle takes guests to and from the farmers’ market.

In the Mountains: Sumaq Machu Picchu Hotel

It makes sense that this hotel’s look was inspired by Incan design: The property is located in the town of Machu Picchu, Peru, near the eponymous Incan ruins. Hotel guests can learn to make ceviche and mix a perfect pisco sour with Sumaq’s chef.

