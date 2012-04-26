Green Design: Urban-Rustic Interiors

Courtesy of Knibb Design

Sean Knibb

Born In: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Lives In: Los Angeles

Claim to Fame: Landscape design

Chef Fans

Roy Choi, an F&W Best New Chef 2010, hired Knibb to design his Los Angeles restaurant A-Frame, in a former International House of Pancakes. Knibb exposed the Douglas fir ceiling, covered the walls in knotty pine and set burlap cushions on cement benches—Asian minimalism meets American picnic. For Choi’s new Sunny Spot, Knibb created a mash of Caribbean colors and patterns. In addition to his work for Choi, Knibb also reworked the landscape design for chef Casey Lane’s The Tasting Kitchen.

Furniture Designs: Knibb’s indoor-outdoor pieces combine reclaimed wood with powder-coated steel in Technicolor hues. He covers an upholstered pouf for Calypso Home St. Barth in cheery, striped French canvas. Courtesy of Knibb Design

Newest Project: With Knibb Modular Gardens, clients can go to knibbmodular.com and enter specs for a garden of any size in any growing zone. For $12 a square foot, Knibb and his team send a blueprint and instructions for how to plant and irrigate. Designs often juxtapose natural grasses with drifts of herbs and vegetables. “Unless you are insanely meticulous, it’s hard to keep a vegetable garden looking good. I wanted to mask the accidents that happen when you’re dealing with nature.” He even loves when edible plants go to seed. “If you have carrots, let some flower. They will look like Queen Anne’s Lace.”

Up Next

A hotel in downtown L.A. for New York City’s NoMad Hotel team, plus more furniture, with frames in bubblegum pink and turquoise.

Sean Knibb’s Design Ideas

From his studio and showroom in Venice, California, Sean Knibb creates designs that reflect L.A.’s energy. Courtesy of Knibb Design





Knibb tops a table with reclaimed wood. From $2,800; knibbdesign.com. Courtesy of Knibb Design





Knibb makes poufs for Calypso. $915; knibbdesign.com.

