Greek Wines to Drink Now

Michael Psilakis loves to talk, especially when the subject is his favorite wines from the Peloponnese. Here's a sampling:

Oliver Strand
August 01, 2010

2009 Gaia Estate 14–18h Agiorgitiko Rosé ($16)

An aggressive, masculine rosé with subtle tannins and no sweetness. "Stay away, white Zinfandel fans."

2009 Boutari Moschofilero ($17)

From one of the largest Greek wineries, this easy-drinking white has hints of orange blossom.

2005 Palivou Vineyards Nemea ($23)

Bursting with dark, juicy fruit, this is a good choice for those who like a softer-style Cabernet.

2006 Domaine Skouras Megas Oenos ($29)

Comparable to an Italian-style red, with more aggressive tannins. "Older vintages are readily available and tend to get funkierin a good way!the further back you go."

