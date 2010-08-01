Greek Wines to Drink Now

Michael Psilakis loves to talk, especially when the subject is his favorite wines from the Peloponnese. Here's a sampling:
2009 Gaia Estate 14–18h Agiorgitiko Rosé ($16)
An aggressive, masculine rosé with subtle tannins and no sweetness. "Stay away, white Zinfandel fans."
2009 Boutari Moschofilero ($17)
From one of the largest Greek wineries, this easy-drinking white has hints of orange blossom.
2005 Palivou Vineyards Nemea ($23)
Bursting with dark, juicy fruit, this is a good choice for those who like a softer-style Cabernet.
2006 Domaine Skouras Megas Oenos ($29)
Comparable to an Italian-style red, with more aggressive tannins. "Older vintages are readily available and tend to get funkierin a good way!the further back you go."
Michael Psilakis on Greek Food:
More Greek Wine and Food:
Best New Greek WinesMichael Psilakis in Greece Dishes by Michael Psilakis