Great Values from Bordeaux

Though it produces some of the world’s rarest and most expensive wines, there are great values to be found in Bordeaux.
Value Wines
2005 Château Pey La Tour Réserve du Château Bordeaux Supérieur ($17)
Sweet cherry liqueur flavors give this Merlot-dominated red blend a New World–style generosity, but its firm tannins offer a gentle austerity that feels classically Bordelaise.
2006 Château Cap de Merle Lussac-St-Émilion ($17)
Smoky plum and cherry notes and savory tannins make this Merlot-based Bordeaux a distinct pleasure to drink. It comes from a small, family-owned estate in one of the many value-oriented satellite regions of St-Émilion.
2005 Château Manoir du Gravoux Côtes de Castillon ($19)
Terra Burdigala, the ancient Roman name for the Bordeaux region, is a joint venture between star winemaking consultant Stéphane Derenoncourt and François Thienpont, whose family owns such fabled properties as Le Pin and Vieux Château Certan. Together, they focus on affordable, high-quality wines—like this earthy, berry-rich red—from various Bordeaux appellations.
Updated August 2009