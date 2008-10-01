Great Values from Bordeaux

Value Wines

2005 Château Pey La Tour Réserve du Château Bordeaux Supérieur ($17)

Sweet cherry liqueur flavors give this Merlot-dominated red blend a New World–style generosity, but its firm tannins offer a gentle austerity that feels classically Bordelaise.

2006 Château Cap de Merle Lussac-St-Émilion ($17)

Smoky plum and cherry notes and savory tannins make this Merlot-based Bordeaux a distinct pleasure to drink. It comes from a small, family-owned estate in one of the many value-oriented satellite regions of St-Émilion.

2005 Château Manoir du Gravoux Côtes de Castillon ($19)

Terra Burdigala, the ancient Roman name for the Bordeaux region, is a joint venture between star winemaking consultant Stéphane Derenoncourt and François Thienpont, whose family owns such fabled properties as Le Pin and Vieux Château Certan. Together, they focus on affordable, high-quality wines—like this earthy, berry-rich red—from various Bordeaux appellations.

Updated August 2009

