Great Value Region: Lodi

The warm climate and long history of grape growing in California’s Lodi region have made it a reliable source for bargain wines like these.
2006 Laurel Glen Reds ($9)
Lodi’s Mediterranean climate gives this blend of Zinfandel, Carignane and Petite Sirah an abundance of juicy, dark fruit.
2006 Mcmanis Family Estate Petite Sirah ($11)
This intense, firmly tannic red comes from a family that’s been growing grapes south of Lodi since 1938.
2006 Clay Station Viognier ($13)
A full-bodied white, this has emphatic stone-fruit flavors. While the label says only “California,” 98 percent of the grapes come from Lodi.
Additional research by Megan Krigbaum