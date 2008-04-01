Great Value Region: Lodi

2006 Laurel Glen Reds ($9)

Lodi’s Mediterranean climate gives this blend of Zinfandel, Carignane and Petite Sirah an abundance of juicy, dark fruit.

2006 Mcmanis Family Estate Petite Sirah ($11)

This intense, firmly tannic red comes from a family that’s been growing grapes south of Lodi since 1938.

2006 Clay Station Viognier ($13)

A full-bodied white, this has emphatic stone-fruit flavors. While the label says only “California,” 98 percent of the grapes come from Lodi.

