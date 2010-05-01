Great Rieslings for Spring

Riesling pairs beautifully with spring vegetables, like sweet peas and asparagus. Here are three to look for:

Megan Krigbaum
May 01, 2010

  1. 2009 Clos du Bois Riesling ($12)

Winemaker Erik Olsen sources grapes from California's Santa Lucia Highlands and Arroyo Seco for this affordable, off-dry bottling.

  • 2008 Leitz Leitz Out Riesling ($14)

    • From a top producer in Germany's Riesling-centric Rheingau region, this wine is slightly sweet but superbly balanced and citrusy.

  • 2009 Kilikanoon Mort's Block Riesling ($20)

    • The cool-climate Clare Valley produces most of Australia's best Rieslings, like this vibrant, lime-scented one.

    Fresh Spring Produce Best New Wine Deals F&W's Pairing of the Day

