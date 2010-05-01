Great Rieslings for Spring

2009 Clos du Bois Riesling ($12)

Winemaker Erik Olsen sources grapes from California's Santa Lucia Highlands and Arroyo Seco for this affordable, off-dry bottling.

2008 Leitz Leitz Out Riesling ($14)

From a top producer in Germany's Riesling-centric Rheingau region, this wine is slightly sweet but superbly balanced and citrusy.

2009 Kilikanoon Mort's Block Riesling ($20)

The cool-climate Clare Valley produces most of Australia's best Rieslings, like this vibrant, lime-scented one.

More Wine Tips:

