Great Rieslings for Spring

Riesling pairs beautifully with spring vegetables, like sweet peas and asparagus. Here are three to look for:
- 2009 Clos du Bois Riesling ($12)
Winemaker Erik Olsen sources grapes from California's Santa Lucia Highlands and Arroyo Seco for this affordable, off-dry bottling.
From a top producer in Germany's Riesling-centric Rheingau region, this wine is slightly sweet but superbly balanced and citrusy.
The cool-climate Clare Valley produces most of Australia's best Rieslings, like this vibrant, lime-scented one.
More Wine Tips:
