Great Kitchen Import: Two Companies to Seek Out

Ariston

This Italian company is known for modern designs that are perfect for small kitchens, like an 18-inch dishwasher and a built-in coffeemaker less than 12 inches deep that fits into an upper cabinet. It recently expanded its U.S. line with energy-saving dishwashers that have a built-in water softener for better cleaning. From $600; aristonappliances.us.

Haier

This Chinese manufacturer, which made its name in budget appliances, is introducing higher-end models that are still well-priced. For example, its quiet, energy-efficient French-door refrigerator has an extra-large bottom drawer that can alternate between refrigerating and freezing, and it costs just $2,500. The company will add under-counter refrigerators and freezer drawers later this year. haier.com.