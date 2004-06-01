Great Grilling Gear

Elizabeth Karmel, the expert behind the Web site GirlsattheGrill.com, names her favorite grilling gadgets.

Elizabeth Karmel
June 01, 2004

Best Tongs

OXO Good Grips

Twelve inches long, easy to grip and simple to lock closed. Get two pairs: one for raw meat, one for cooked ($9; 800-545-4411).

Best Meat Thermometer

Acu-Rite Analog Instant Read

A favorite in restaurant kitchens ($5; to find stores, call 800-777-0565).

Best Mitt

Duncan’s Bar-B-Que Grip

Elbow length, with a nonslip surface; made of a fire-resistant, neoprene-like material ($20; 800-785-4449).

Best Grate

Lodge Cast Iron’s Lodge Logic

Portable and preseasoned; rests on top of the grill’s permanent grate ($36; 423-837-7181).

Best Smoker

Camerons Stovetop Smoker

A versatile tool; can be used on an indoor cooktop as well as on an outdoor grill ($50; 888-563-0227).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up