Great Grilling Gear

Elizabeth Karmel, the expert behind the Web site GirlsattheGrill.com, names her favorite grilling gadgets.
Best Tongs
OXO Good Grips
Twelve inches long, easy to grip and simple to lock closed. Get two pairs: one for raw meat, one for cooked ($9; 800-545-4411).
Best Meat Thermometer
Acu-Rite Analog Instant Read
A favorite in restaurant kitchens ($5; to find stores, call 800-777-0565).
Best Mitt
Duncan’s Bar-B-Que Grip
Elbow length, with a nonslip surface; made of a fire-resistant, neoprene-like material ($20; 800-785-4449).
Best Grate
Lodge Cast Iron’s Lodge Logic
Portable and preseasoned; rests on top of the grill’s permanent grate ($36; 423-837-7181).
Best Smoker
Camerons Stovetop Smoker
A versatile tool; can be used on an indoor cooktop as well as on an outdoor grill ($50; 888-563-0227).