Great Grilling Gear

Best Tongs

OXO Good Grips

Twelve inches long, easy to grip and simple to lock closed. Get two pairs: one for raw meat, one for cooked ($9; 800-545-4411).

Best Meat Thermometer

Acu-Rite Analog Instant Read

A favorite in restaurant kitchens ($5; to find stores, call 800-777-0565).

Best Mitt

Duncan’s Bar-B-Que Grip

Elbow length, with a nonslip surface; made of a fire-resistant, neoprene-like material ($20; 800-785-4449).

Best Grate

Lodge Cast Iron’s Lodge Logic

Portable and preseasoned; rests on top of the grill’s permanent grate ($36; 423-837-7181).

Best Smoker

Camerons Stovetop Smoker

A versatile tool; can be used on an indoor cooktop as well as on an outdoor grill ($50; 888-563-0227).