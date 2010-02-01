Great Global Main Courses

Each of these delicious recipes from F&W's Grace Parisi goes well with wine, cocktails or beer—making for a sublime pairing free-for-all.
Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our weekly meal planner.
Recipes & Pairings
Winter Vegetable Chili
Wine: Syrah
Cocktail: Sangria
Beer: Dark Ale
Herb-Broiled Fish with Lemon Aioli
Wine: Sauvignon Blanc
Cocktail: Gin & Tonic
Beer: Pilsner
Farfalle with Spicy Sausage and Butternut Squash
Wine: Rosé/Sparkling Rosé
Cocktail: Sazerac
Beer: Lambic
Pork Tenderloin Smothered in Onion and Mustard
Wine: Gewürztraminer
Cocktail: Shandy
Beer: Amber Ale
Citrusy Mojito Chicken
Wine: Albariño
Cocktail: Mojito
Beer: Hefeweizen
More Amazing Recipes & Beer Tips:
Ultimate Beer GuideBeer Pairings Fast and Easy Ethnic Recipes