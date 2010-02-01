Great Global Main Courses

Each of these delicious recipes from F&W's Grace Parisi goes well with wine, cocktails or beer—making for a sublime pairing free-for-all.

Food & Wine
February 01, 2010

Winter Vegetable Chili

Wine: Syrah
Cocktail: Sangria
Beer: Dark AleHerb-Broiled Fish with Lemon Aioli

Wine: Sauvignon Blanc
Cocktail: Gin & Tonic
Beer: PilsnerFarfalle with Spicy Sausage and Butternut Squash

Wine: Rosé/Sparkling Rosé
Cocktail: Sazerac
Beer: Lambic

Pork Tenderloin Smothered in Onion and Mustard

Wine: Gewürztraminer
Cocktail: Shandy
Beer: Amber Ale

Citrusy Mojito Chicken

Wine: Albariño
Cocktail: Mojito
Beer: Hefeweizen

