Great Designs with Organic Style

Normann Copenhagen Blueclay

Danish design duo Claydies throw and glaze bowls made from London clay by hand. The durable bowls are ovenproof, too. From $65; velocityartanddesign.com.

England's Petersham Nurseries

In addition to seeds and shovels, this Surrey garden shop sells pretty tableware like vintage-style plates by Nathalie Lété of Paris art collective Astier de Villatte. petershamnurseries.com.

Tokyo's Wasara Tableware

These good-looking disposable platesmade from bamboo and sugarcane fiberwould make excellent compost. From $9 for 12 small plates; branchhome.com.

