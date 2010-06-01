Great Designs with Organic Style

From sturdy, handmade clay bowls to plates made from sustainable bamboo to vintage-style tableware sold at a garden shop in a London suburb, there are more ways than ever to pay homage to the earth.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2010

Normann Copenhagen Blueclay

Danish design duo Claydies throw and glaze bowls made from London clay by hand. The durable bowls are ovenproof, too. From $65; velocityartanddesign.com.

England's Petersham Nurseries

In addition to seeds and shovels, this Surrey garden shop sells pretty tableware like vintage-style plates by Nathalie Lété of Paris art collective Astier de Villatte. petershamnurseries.com.

Tokyo's Wasara Tableware

These good-looking disposable platesmade from bamboo and sugarcane fiberwould make excellent compost. From $9 for 12 small plates; branchhome.com.

