Great Designs with Organic Style

From sturdy, handmade clay bowls to plates made from sustainable bamboo to vintage-style tableware sold at a garden shop in a London suburb, there are more ways than ever to pay homage to the earth.
Normann Copenhagen Blueclay
Danish design duo Claydies throw and glaze bowls made from London clay by hand. The durable bowls are ovenproof, too. From $65; velocityartanddesign.com.
England's Petersham Nurseries
In addition to seeds and shovels, this Surrey garden shop sells pretty tableware like vintage-style plates by Nathalie Lété of Paris art collective Astier de Villatte. petershamnurseries.com.
Tokyo's Wasara Tableware
These good-looking disposable platesmade from bamboo and sugarcane fiberwould make excellent compost. From $9 for 12 small plates; branchhome.com.
