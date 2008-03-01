Great Designers’ Top Tableware Sources

Todd Oldham, the creative director of Old Navy, hates using paper napkins. When he visits Santa Fe, New Mexico, he stocks up on patterned cotton and linen ones from Jackalope (2820 Cerrillos Rd.; 505-471-8539 or jackalope.com). When Oldham lived in Dallas, he would buy kitschy kitchen goods like funky cake stands in the antiques shops along Motor Street.

Rossella Jardini, creative director of the Italian fashion label Moschino, regularly shops at Milan’s Spazio Rossana Orlandi (Via Matteo Bandello 14; 011-39-02-467-4471). The boutique stocks serving pieces by Piet Hein Eek. For antiques, she goes to Abito Qui (Piazza Mirabello 5; 011-39-02-2900-2518), where she bought vintage plates made for the French parliament.

Allegra Hicks, a London designer, orders custom Venetian glassware from Giberto Arrivabene (a-venetiandesign.com) and buys bold Marie Brandolini “Goti” tumblers at L’Angolo del Passato (3276 Dorsoduro; 011-39-041-528-7896). The London Silver Vaults (Chancery Lane; 011-44-20-7242-3844) is her mecca for cutlery like Aide Brothers coffee “bean” spoons (right).

CORRECTION: In the print magazine’s version of this piece we incorrectly showed a photograph of Rossana Orlandi, owner of the Milan store Spazio Rossana Orlandi, instead of correctly showing Rossella Jardini, creative director of the Italian fashion label Moschino.