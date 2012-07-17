Great Country Escapes: Hudson Valley

Photo © Maggie Condon.

MP Taverna

Chef Michael Psilakis became a star by showing Manhattanites that simple Greek food (like grilled branzino with potatoes and olives in lemon sauce) can be transcendent. With the 150-plus seat MP Taverna, he’s bringing incredible Greek food to the valley. One Bridge St., Irvington, NY; michaelpsilakis.com. Photo courtesy of Cold Spring Farmer’s Market.

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

This fabulous Saturday farmers’ market is in the parking lot of the 19th-century Boscobel House and Gardens, which overlooks the Hudson River. On market day, entrance to Boscobel’s landscaped gardens is free. 1601 Route 9D, Garrison, NY; csfarmmarket.org.

2EM

The most anticipated hotel opening in the valley is the Rockwell Group-designed The Roundhouse at Beacon Falls. The hotel doesn’t open until fall, but the cocktail lounge is already serving drinks like the Smoke, made with mezcal, lime juice and chipotle syrup. 2 E. Main St., Beacon, NY; roundhousebeacon.com. © Kim Coccagnia

The Hop

Earlier this year, four beer-obsessed friends opened this store and restaurant, selling more than 100 brews, including six on tap. Chef Matt Hutchins also uses beer in dishes like beer-cured salmon fillet and a stout-and-ice-cream float. 458 Main St., Beacon, NY; thehopbeacon.com. Photo courtesy of Café Le Perche.

Cafe Le Perche

Owner Allan Chapin decided to open a bakery after tasting the yeasty, dark baguette du Perche in Bretoncelles, about 100 miles southwest of Paris. To re-create it here, he flew in the baker who made the loaf, plus a 17-ton French oven. 230 Warren St., Hudson, NY; cafeleperche.com.

DA/BA

The marvelous Scandinavian-inspired restaurant has a new chef: Timothy Meyers, who previously worked here as sous chef before taking a job at Eleven Madison Park. The menu changes weekly, but the prices don’t: $10 for small plates and $25 for entrées. 225 Warren St., Hudson, NY; dabahudson.com. Photo © Ashley Sears.

The Crimson Sparrow

Co-owners Benjamin Freemole and John McCarthy met at NYC’s WD-50. Here, they use molecular techniques to make comfort food like a faux risotto with peas in place of arborio rice. 746 Warren St., Hudson, NY; thecrimsonsparrow.com.