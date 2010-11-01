Great Chef Thanksgiving Recipes Made Easy

Now that so many great chefs are serving Thanksgiving at their restaurants, who wants to eat at home? Well...we do. The recipes here offer the best of both worlds.
Chef Kelly Liken's Thanksgiving Recipes
Recipe: Roasted Mascarpone-Filled Dates with Watercress & Brioche
Her go-to holiday hors d'oeuvre: "My mascarpone-filled dates are a quick and easy starterjust throw them on a toothpick."
Her preferred way to eat leftovers: "Turkey Devonshiretoasted sourdough with turkey, bacon and tomato smothered in a beer-cheddar sauce. Delicious!"
The dish she makes too much of: "We always have too much gravy. I love making sauces, and I think I go overboard sometimes."
Her fantasy Thanksgiving meal: "Rack of lamb. That's my favorite food, hands down. I would serve it every single night of the week if I could."
Chef Lulzim Rexhepi's Thanksgiving Recipes
Recipe: Massaman-Curry Turkey Osso Buco
What he feeds vegetarians: "I serve sweet potato puree, brussels sprouts, grilled tofu in curry and vegetable stuffing."
On tasting while he cooks the big meal: "I taste food all day while I cook, so I don't really eatmaybe a little turkey and cranberry sauce."
The dish he makes too little of: "I never make enough of my cinnamon-coconut sweet potato puree."
His fantasy Thanksgiving meal: "Cheeseburgers and disco friesfries covered in cheese. Just joking!"
Chef Nate Appleman's Thanksgiving Recipes
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake with Brown-Butter Pears
His preferred way to eat leftovers: "I love a sandwich of turkey, stuffing, gravy, crispy onions and canned cranberry."
His biggest holiday pet peeve: "Why do people even try to make their own cranberry sauce? You just can't make it as good as the canned kind!"
The dish he makes too much of: "I always cook too much stuffing. On purpose. It's my favorite thing to eat at the holiday meal."
His ideal Thanksgiving meal: "Roast chicken. Turkey, on its best day, is never as good as roast chicken."
