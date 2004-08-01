Great Burger Challenge

In the quest for burger perfection, F&W challenged 10 chefs to invent delicious burgers that are creative and simple to make. The results: juicy patties of pork, salmon, chicken, sirloin and more, with toppings like avocado aioli, gingered onions, wasabi mayonnaise and tomatillo-corn relish.

August 01, 2004

We've scored each of our burgers on a scale of 1 to 10.

Lamb Burgers

SUVIR SARAN, DEVI, NYC
08 creativity
09 speed
08 simplicity

Spicy Poached Chicken Burgers

JAMES BOYCE, STUDIO, LAGUNA BEACH, CA
10 creativity
09 speed
10 simplicity

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers

MARK VETRI, VETRI, PHILADELPHIA
08 creativity
10 speed
10 simplicity

Sausage Burgers with Chiles

DONALD LINK, HERBSAINT, NEW ORLEANS
10 creativity
07 speed
08 simplicity

Pan-Fried Crab Burgers

SHAWN MCCLAIN, SPRING, CHICAGO
09 creativity
07 speed
08 simplicity

Skirt Steak Burgers with Corn Relish

GUILLERMO PERNOT, ¡PASIÓN!, PHILADELPHIA
09 creativity
07 speed
09 simplicity

Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw

ZOV KARAMARDIAN, ZOV'S BISTRO, TUSTIN, CA
09 creativity
06 speed
07 simplicity

Grilled Sirloin Burgers with Gingered Onions

JOSH DECHELLIS, SUMILE, NYC
10 creativity
06 speed
10 simplicity

Vietnamese Meatball Sandwiches

CHARLES PHAN, THE SLANTED DOOR, SAN FRANCISCO
08 creativity
07 speed
08 simplicity

Pancetta-Beef Burgers

KOREN GRIEVESON, AVEC, CHICAGO
09 creativity
09 speed
09 simplicity

