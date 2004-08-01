Great Burger Challenge

In the quest for burger perfection, F&W challenged 10 chefs to invent delicious burgers that are creative and simple to make. The results: juicy patties of pork, salmon, chicken, sirloin and more, with toppings like avocado aioli, gingered onions, wasabi mayonnaise and tomatillo-corn relish.
We've scored each of our burgers on a scale of 1 to 10.
SUVIR SARAN, DEVI, NYC
08 creativity
09 speed
08 simplicity
JAMES BOYCE, STUDIO, LAGUNA BEACH, CA
10 creativity
09 speed
10 simplicity
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers
MARK VETRI, VETRI, PHILADELPHIA
08 creativity
10 speed
10 simplicity
DONALD LINK, HERBSAINT, NEW ORLEANS
10 creativity
07 speed
08 simplicity
SHAWN MCCLAIN, SPRING, CHICAGO
09 creativity
07 speed
08 simplicity
Skirt Steak Burgers with Corn Relish
GUILLERMO PERNOT, ¡PASIÓN!, PHILADELPHIA
09 creativity
07 speed
09 simplicity
Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw
ZOV KARAMARDIAN, ZOV'S BISTRO, TUSTIN, CA
09 creativity
06 speed
07 simplicity
Grilled Sirloin Burgers with Gingered Onions
JOSH DECHELLIS, SUMILE, NYC
10 creativity
06 speed
10 simplicity
Vietnamese Meatball Sandwiches
CHARLES PHAN, THE SLANTED DOOR, SAN FRANCISCO
08 creativity
07 speed
08 simplicity
KOREN GRIEVESON, AVEC, CHICAGO
09 creativity
09 speed
09 simplicity