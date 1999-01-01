Great Bowl of Fire

F&W recently asked Nathalie Smith to set a table for Associate Test Kitchen Director Marcia Kiesel's robust chili dinner. Smith is a former fashion stylist who now brings her passion for simplicity and handcrafted design to tableware. In her Manhattan shop, Global Table, you can find American pottery, wooden bowls and trays from Indonesia and French candlesticks. Her table for F&W is truly global: Japanese bowls rest atop Mongolian plates and Thai teak chargers; the wineglasses are American Depression glass.