Great Bowl of Fire

A spicy, smoky beef chili--without all the fat

Eric A. Berthold
January 01, 1999

F&W recently asked Nathalie Smith to set a table for Associate Test Kitchen Director Marcia Kiesel's robust chili dinner. Smith is a former fashion stylist who now brings her passion for simplicity and handcrafted design to tableware. In her Manhattan shop, Global Table, you can find American pottery, wooden bowls and trays from Indonesia and French candlesticks. Her table for F&W is truly global: Japanese bowls rest atop Mongolian plates and Thai teak chargers; the wineglasses are American Depression glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up