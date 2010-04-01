Great 60-Minute Meals

Steak Dinner, Italian Style

Game Plan

Roast vegetables.

Marinate and grill flank steak.

Finish vegetables.

Cook polenta.

Slice steak.

Wine Pairing: This flavorful steak demands a weighty red with good acidity. The Carmenère grape from Chile is a great pick. Try Chono's berry-rich 2007 Reserva bottling.

Recipes:

Melissa Rubel Jacobson

Southern Fried-Chicken Supper

Game Plan

Roast potatoes and jalapeños.

Cook chicken.

Prepare green beans.

Wine Pairing: Vibrant Pinot Noir: 2007 Peregrine from New Zealand.

Recipes:

Grace Parisi

Healthy Asian Pork and Rice

Game Plan

Marinate pork chops.

Prepare ginger rice.

Stir-fry bok choy.

Grill pork chops.

Wine Pairing: Zesty white Alsatian grape varieties go well with Asian-inspired dishes. Anne Amie's juicy, citrus-scented 2008 Pinot Gris will pair well with all of the flavors here.

Recipes:

Marcia Kiesel

Pop Quiz

1. What is an unexpectedly delicious pairing with fried chicken?

A. Champagne

B. Rosé

C. Beaujolais

D. All of these

Answer: D

2. Which of the following is a go-to wine for Asian dishes:



A. Gewürztraminer

B. Merlot

C. Rosé





Answer: A-->