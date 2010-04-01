Great 60-Minute Meals

Cooking three recipes simultaneously requires a strategy. That's what the F&W Test Kitchen provides for the meals on these pages, each comprised of a delicious main and two sides.
Steak Dinner, Italian Style
Game Plan
Roast vegetables.
Marinate and grill flank steak.
Finish vegetables.
Cook polenta.
Slice steak.
Wine Pairing: This flavorful steak demands a weighty red with good acidity. The Carmenère grape from Chile is a great pick. Try Chono's berry-rich 2007 Reserva bottling.
Recipes:
Plus: Amazing Steak Recipes
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
Southern Fried-Chicken Supper
Game Plan
Roast potatoes and jalapeños.
Cook chicken.
Prepare green beans.
Wine Pairing: Vibrant Pinot Noir: 2007 Peregrine from New Zealand.
Recipes:
Plus: More Delicious Fried Chicken Dishes
Grace Parisi
Healthy Asian Pork and Rice
Game Plan
Marinate pork chops.
Prepare ginger rice.
Stir-fry bok choy.
Grill pork chops.
Wine Pairing: Zesty white Alsatian grape varieties go well with Asian-inspired dishes. Anne Amie's juicy, citrus-scented 2008 Pinot Gris will pair well with all of the flavors here.
Recipes:
Plus: Incredible Fast Asian Recipes
Marcia Kiesel
Pop Quiz
1. What is an unexpectedly delicious pairing with fried chicken?
- A. Champagne
- B. Rosé
- C. Beaujolais
- D. All of these
Plus: Fried Chicken Recipes
Answer: D
2. Which of the following is a go-to wine for Asian dishes:
- A. Gewürztraminer
- B. Merlot
- C. Rosé
Plus: Fast Asian Dishes
Answer: A-->