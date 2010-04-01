Grape Causes

Water and Wages for Africa

Photo © Indego Africa

Job Training

Indego Africa returns all profits from the sale of fair-trade handicrafts, like wine-bottle bags and Dutch wax cloth coasters (left), to its Rwandan artisans. Plus, it provides training in entrepreneurship, literacy and computer skills. indegoafrica.org.

Clean Water

Wine to Water began as a series of wine-tasting fund-raisers. Now, founder Doc Hendley works directly with people in places like Darfur and Uganda to build wells and filtration systems. To raise money, the nonprofit even makes wine. winetowater.org.

Meals for Hungry Kids

Photo Courtesy of Boisset Family Estates



Boisset Family Estates, producer of the excellent DeLoach wines from Sonoma's Russian River Valley, buys three meals for families in need for every bottle sold. That translates into more than a million meals a year for hunger-relief organizations like Feed the Children. boissetfamilyestates.com.



At Home & in Haiti

Literacy Work

This month, Twitter will preview its Fledgling Wines to benefit Room to Read, a literacy group. To get a sample and take part in a webcast tasting, go to fledglingwine.com.

Help for At-Risk Youth

Washington's O Wines donates all profits from its crisp Chardonnay ($13) and lush red blend ($15) to college scholarships for at-risk students. owines.com.

Help for Haiti

The Spirit of the Americas, funded by Diageo (owner of Sterling and Beaulieu Vineyards, among others), donated more than 45,000 pounds of food to Haiti. Constellation Brands (owner of wineries like Robert Mondavi and Clos du Bois) provided medical supplies through their ongoing partnership with InterVol.

Cork Aid

Korks 4 Kids collects wine corks and sells them to a recycler; proceeds benefit organizations that help children, like the National Autism Foundation. korks4kids.org.





