Going for Gold: Sparkly Wine

Chardonnays are often gold in color, but how many have actual 24-karat gold flakes? Jayson Woodbridge, owner of cult Napa Cabernet producer Hundred Acre, gives the answer: two. His compelling new GOLD wines come in twin 2005 vintages, from Australia's Barossa Valley (white-paper label, $25) and California (gold label, $25). Both are Chardonnay blends mixed with edible, flavorless gold flakes. Despite our initial skepticism—the last gold-flecked liquor we had was some pretty alarming cinnamon schnapps—both GOLDs are clean and focused, with fresh peachy flavor. Plus, how can you beat a wine that can double as a snow globe? Available at St. Helena Wine Center (707-963-1313).