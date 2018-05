A hot new trend: dishes that combine sweet and savory. One delightful example is this crostini from Karen Small at the Flying Fig in Cleveland, topped with goat cheese mousse, red-wine caramel and strawberry compote. Each component can be used in a variety of sweet and savory ways: The caramel, for instance, is great drizzled over pecorino cheese or vanilla ice cream.

The Flying Fig, 2523 Market Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-4243