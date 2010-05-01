Go List 2010: 100 Best New Food & Drink Experiences

Kate Krader and Jen Murphy
May 01, 2010

FOOD & WINE polled trusted correspondents around the globe to learn their most phenomenal discoveriesfrom mind-blowing restaurant dishes to unbelievable cocktails. Even the most in-the-know foodie will be surprised by the results.

Panelists: Matt Preston, Yukari Sakamoto, Anya von Bremzen, Jeremy Wayne, Gisela Williams

Contributors: Grant Achatz, Jenny Adams, Ferran Adrià, Andoni Luis Aduriz, Brett Anderson, José Andrés, Monica Bhide, Massimo Bottura, Frank Bruni, Fiona Caulfield, Manu Chandra, David Chang, Lillian Chou, Ondine Cohane, Chloé Doutre-Roussel, Matt Goulding, Lesa Griffith, Ray Isle, Brad Johnson, Nathalie Jordi, David Kaufman, Horst Kissmann, Tom Kitchin, Megan Krigbaum, Ivy Manning, Katrina Markoff, Amanda McClements, James Meehan, Josimar Melo, George Mendes, Crystyl Mo, Erin Byers Murray, Jan Newberry, Anne Nylander, Rodrigo Oliveira, Amy Rosen, Kerrin Rousset, Patricia Sharpe, Daniel Shelton, Heather Shouse, Jane Sigal, Michael Solomonov, Duane Sorenson, Bernard Sun, Adeena Sussman, Stephen Whitlock, Angus Winchester

Additional research by Olivia Young and Kelly Snowden100 Tastes

 100 Tastes to Try

