Go List 2009: World’s Best Food Cities

Five cities, dozens of amazing restaurants around the world. Here is an essential guide to the finest food on the planet.
© Bob Krist/Corbis
1. Tokyo: Planet’s #1 Food City
Japanese chefs are dictating the world’s dining trends with their fierce devotion to seasonality and respect for aesthetics.
© Javier Salas
2. Barcelona: Post-Adrià Innovators
The Spanish city has everything from an avant-garde Asian spot to a Catalan-centric wine center with electronic lists.
Courtesy of Thomas Herman
3. Copenhagen: Avant-garde Stronghold
The world’s foodies are fascinated by Copenhagen and its avant-garde chefs, who experiment with unconventional ingredients.
Courtesy of Purple PR
4. London: Redefining Tradition
Terrific restaurants are thriving, even in the touristy theater district, and deceptively simple cafés are using hyperseasonal produce.
© Noah Kalina
5. New York: Great Chefs, Great Deals
The city has some of the world’s great chefs—and now they’re offering deals that make their food taste even better.
