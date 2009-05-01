Go List 2009: World’s Best Food Cities

© Bob Krist/Corbis

1. Tokyo: Planet’s #1 Food City

Japanese chefs are dictating the world’s dining trends with their fierce devotion to seasonality and respect for aesthetics.

© Javier Salas

2. Barcelona: Post-Adrià Innovators

The Spanish city has everything from an avant-garde Asian spot to a Catalan-centric wine center with electronic lists.

Courtesy of Thomas Herman

3. Copenhagen: Avant-garde Stronghold

The world’s foodies are fascinated by Copenhagen and its avant-garde chefs, who experiment with unconventional ingredients.

Courtesy of Purple PR

4. London: Redefining Tradition

Terrific restaurants are thriving, even in the touristy theater district, and deceptively simple cafés are using hyperseasonal produce.

© Noah Kalina

5. New York: Great Chefs, Great Deals

The city has some of the world’s great chefs—and now they’re offering deals that make their food taste even better.

20 Rising Stars Best Bites Near Sites

7 Best Bars Best Hotel Restaurants