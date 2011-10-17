French Recipes

Alain Ducasse disciple Sylvain Sendra’s new contemporary bistro satisfies cravings for simple tapas at the bar and the desire for more ambitious dishes in the dining room. A personalized touch: All the condiments are house-made.

We loved: Cornichon sorbet served with mackerel rillettes.

The ingredient-obsessed, 33-year-old Beno ît Reix set up his 20-seat épicerie-fromagerie-bistro next door to star butcher Hugo Desnoyer. The result: an ever-changing, meat-centric menu featuring Desnoyer’s cuts.

We loved: Desnoyer’s milk-fed veal, pan-seared and served with creamy celery root puree.

Ladurée, the pâtisserie that helped launch the Paris macaroon wars, has debuted a glamorous tea room and bar at its Champs-Elysées location. Lacy metal stools that resemble butterfly wings line a glowing counter where sophisticated bar snacks, cocktails and, yes, macaroons, are served.

We loved: Lobster carpaccio; mango-jasmine macaroons.

Parisian foodies who shunned TV chef Cyril Lignac’s restaurant XVe Attitude are impressed with his latest acquisition—this classic corner bistro, open since the turn of the 20th century and serving authentic, deeply satisfying dishes.

We loved: Veal sauté with olives; grilled beef rib.

Chef Eric Briffard’s sure-footed arrival in 2008, after Philippe Legendre’s stormy departure, has once again put this palace hotel dining room on everyone’s must-try list. The Joël Robuchon alum’s exquisitely refined dishes, like tourteau (a large, meaty crab) with honey-spiced daikon, are worth donning the required jacket.

We loved: Brittany coast abalone with seaweed butter, watercress fondant and lemongrass-hen broth.

Chef Guy Martin, of Michelin two-star Le Grand Véfour and the haute bistro Le Sensing, has opened this luxe sandwicherie in his new cooking school, L’Atelier Guy Martin. The elegant take-out offerings include salads, wraps and baguettes with inspired fillings, plus desserts like chocolate tartlets spiked with piment d’Espelette.

We loved: Baguette stuffed with goat cheese, eggplant, caviar, honey and tomatoes.

One of France’s most renowned pastry chefs, Pierre Hermé is also a worldwide tastemaker. He has single-handedly transformed the traditional French pâtisserie into a cutting-edge commodity, opening sleek shops in Japan, then returning to France in 2001 to debut his Parisian store, now an institution.



Visiting chefs in Paris invariably stop in to check out this minimalist restaurant-gallery near the bouquinistes (outdoor stalls) along the Seine. Guy Savoy protégé William Ledeuil weaves Asian ingredients like lemongrass, wasabi, yuzu, galangal and ginger into a haute market menu.

We loved: Spicy duck minestrone with foie gras and duck croquette.

