Biko
Biko translates to "union of two" in Basque. That's what co-chefs Bruno Oteizaand Mikel Alonso, disciples of avant-garde Spanish chef Juan Mari Arzak, aim to do with theirBasque-focused menu, divided into sections named "traditional" and"evolution." Prices are highbefitting the restaurant's location in anexpensive shopping districtbut the dining room has a relaxed atmosphere.
We loved: Raw salmon with "smoke paper" (made from potato flour) and red and blackcaviar.
Bistro Arlequin
The city's expat French and Brit crowd come to this eight-table spot for great,unpretentious French bistro cooking at low prices.
We loved: Lamb casserole and steak frites.
El Cardenal
This local hangout near Zocalo and the Bellas Artes Theatre draws Mexico City'spoliticians, actors and intellectuals with its old-school provincial Mexican menu and seasonallychanging dishes. The scene is particularly buzzing at breakfast, where the offerings include figand coconut pastries and hot chocolate poured from jugs.
We loved: Tacos stuffed with mincemeat and potato and steamed in a banana leaf.
Contramar
This is a longtime lunchtime favorite among the artsy Condesa and Roma crowd. The menu by chefAndrés Barragán adds subtle but smart twists to Mexican seafood dishesforinstance, snapper is served with a red salsa on one side and a green one on the other.
We loved: Raw tuna tostadas with chipotle mayonnaise.
Les Moustaches
The traditional French dishes served at this stately split-level dining room include a musselsoup and a pistachio soufflé.
We loved: Oysters Rockefeller; Grand Marnier soufflé.
MP Café Bistro
This elegant restaurant in the trendy Polanco neighborhood features chef MónicaPatiño's small platesa blend of Asian fusion and Mexican influencepreparedwith organic ingredients.
We loved: Corn chowder with curry; duck tacos.
Pujol by Enrique Olvera
Locals pack into this 15-table restaurant for chef Enrique Olvera's complete reworking ofthe Mexican repertoire. Among his playful takes on traditional ingredients and textures: squashblossom "cappuccino" with coconut-milk foam and a deconstructed quesadilla.
We loved: Three-grain esquite, astreet-food-inspired dish with purple, pozolero and summer corn, served with clarified epazotebroth.
Tezka
Renowned Basque chef Juan Mari Arzak may no longer be involved in Tezka, but Pedro Martin ispreparing his own terrific, Basque-inspired cuisine here. Unfortunately, the bland dining roomcould use a makeover.
We loved: Suckling lamb with a confit of potato, avocado and raspberry sauce.
