Restaurants

It's worth a trip out to the Palmeraie suburbs for Le Blokk'sMarrakesh-meets-old-Hollywood vibe, the very reasonably priced disheswhich blend French,Thai and Moroccan influencesand the impressive lineup of live music.

We loved: Medallion of beef with foie gras.



This stylish second-floor café has wooden bookcases stocked with over 2,000 English-languagebooks, tables set up for chess and comfortable velvet armchairs. A simple menu offers soups,salads, and baguette sandwiches.

We loved: The hamburger; chocolate cake.



Jacques and Laurent Pourcel's elegant Mediterranean cooking anchors the menu at this pricey,impossibly elegant three-year-old restaurant in the spectacular Pacha Marrakech nightclub andrestaurant complex. Food arrangements are photograph-worthy.

We loved: Dark chocolate tart.

Insider tip: There's live music on Friday and Saturday nights.



At Marrakesh's only 2-Michelin-starred restaurant, in the Golf Pavillon at the Palmeraie, chefFabrice Vulin prepares excellent French dishes with a few Moroccan accents, such as thesautéed shrimp with argan oil vinaigrette.

We loved: Jumbo prawns with almonds, and watermelon-fig confit.



By day, the city's most famous square is home to dozens of stands on wheels where 35 centsbuys a tall glass of fresh-squeezed juice. At night, scores of food vendors come out to serveMoroccan specialties at modest prices. The adventurous might want to try snails scooped from largevats or sheep's head.

We loved: Pigeon b'steeya, a meat-filled phyllo-pastry pie.



Recently restored, this French-colonial landmark in the Gueliz neighborhood offers a fine coveredveranda with rattan chairs and lazy ceiling fans. The food iswhat else?thecity's ubiquitous French-bistro staples.

We loved: Cold Casablanca beers and Oualidia oysters on the half shell.



Revered among Marrakesh's junior set, this ice cream kiosk near Djemaa el Fna Square servesover 40 flavors of house-made ice cream on wafer cones.



Late-night Marrakesh partiers meet at this insidery hangout for lazy breakfasts and mixed grilllunches. The backdrop: an ever-changing art collection.

We loved: Mixed grill of lamb chops and sausages.



Near the El Badi and El Bahia palaces, this hot spot has three floors: a cool bar with inventivecocktails on the first floor, intimate dining rooms decorated with Moroccan carved wood and Asianpillows. on the second, and a rooftop terrace for admiring the storks sitting in their huge nestsnearby. The food is tasty nouvelle European with Moroccan influences. The owner is a scion of theCelliers de Meknès family, whose wines have been dubbed premier crus in Morocco.

We loved: Quail tagine cooked with onions, ginger, saffron and cinnamon.



