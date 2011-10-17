Restaurants

An olive's toss from all the old city attractions, this idyllic seafood restaurantwith a garden has sparkling mezesweet roasted red peppers, smooth garlicky eggplantspreadand unimpeachably fresh, expertly grilled fish.

We loved: Fish kofte (meatballs) subtly perfumed with sweet spices; the whole grilledsea bass.



It's worth taking a ferry to the picturesque shopping district of Kadiköy onIstanbul's Asian side to eat at Musa Dagdeviren's unique restaurants. Presiding overthree small places (two kebab houses and a modest café) on the same street, the fortyish chefresearches regional peasant recipes from villages all over Turkey thathave inspired a vast repertoire of intriguingly spiced salads, spreads, stews and kebabs.

We loved: Lahmacun (Turkish lamb pizza); kebabs with fruit, such as sour cherries.



Recently renovated in faux-Ottoman style, this perpetually crowded shop close to the Galata Bridgeis the source of Istanbul's flakiest böreks, savory pastries filled with spinach, cheeseor meat. Its principal claim to fame, however, is the pistachio baklava, made from paper-thin yufkadough.

We loved: Su böregi, a kind of Turkish lasagna.

Insider tip: Get your böreks to go and eat them at the nearby Karaköy docks,overlooking the beautiful mosques across the Golden Horn.



The first kebab house in Istanbul to serve traditional eastern Turkish skewers in designersurroundings more than a decade ago, Kösebasi has spawned many imitators and thecompany's own wildly successful chain of restaurants. The most glamorous location is thisone, open only in the summer, inside the nightclubby restaurant complex called Reina, with astunning Bosporus view. Here, the encyclopedic roster of sizzling grills comes with the requisitetrimmings, like herbaceous tomato salad with pomegranate, and addictive findik lahmacun(lamb-topped mini-pizza).

We loved: Cop Sis (tender cubes of lamb marinated in spices and milk); smoky chicken wings.

