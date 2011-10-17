Chinese Recipes

Restaurants

At this stellar sixth-floor restaurant overlooking Victoria Harbour and the Kowloon Peninsula,chef Vincent Thierry and his kitchen staff of 25 create haute French tasting menus to go with theextensive Bordeaux- and Burgundy-heavy wine list.

We loved: Duck fillet with buttered Savoy cabbage.

Fashion label Shanghai Tang founder David Tang’s private, 1930s-style Shanghai club is theplace to try superb, accessible Cantonese dishes. The other draws: an impressive contemporary artcollection and an outdoor terrace with a stunning panorama of the city.

We loved: Peking duck; eggplant hot pot.

Insider tip: Ask your hotel concierge to book a reservation—it’s the only waynonmembers can dine here.

This relaxed spot by the owners of the Pawn is primely situated for shopping breaks near St.Francis Street. There’s just one sole communal table for 20 and a simple Italian menu basedon yes, mozzarella, made in Italy the day before and flown in.

We loved: Mozzarella di Bufala Campana with tomatoes and arugula.

Since the 1930s, Luk Yu Teahouse has been serving some of Hong Kong’s best dim sum. Thenostalgic atmosphere in the dining room extends from the stained-glass windows to the marble tablesand noisy crowds.

We loved: Steamed pork dumplings filled with consommé.

Since its fabulous Conran refurbishment, the Mandarin has regained its title as the go-to spotfor business lunches and dressy dinners. The spacious salon, comfortable armchairs, immaculatesilver service and classic dishes are always a treat and, yes, very expensive.

We loved: Roast beef (carved tableside) with Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Housed in what was once the Woo Cheong Pawn Shop in a colonial building dating back to 1888, thecity’s newest take on the gastropub combines British comfort-food classics with a fun rooftopbar.

We loved: Fish and chips.

It’s all about the view (the global comfort food is hit or miss) at socialite BonnieGokson’s rooftop restaurant and lounge. Sevva has, hands down, the best open-air terrace inHong Kong, with staggering vistas of the city and harbor.

Chinese restaurants don’t get much more imperial-kitsch than T’ang Court, with itslavish drapery, cheongsam-uniformed staff, garish gold-and-red details and massive tanks full oflive seafood. The brigade of chefs uses superhot woks to fast-cook classic Cantonese specialtiesthat feature a variety of ultrafresh seafood, most notably crab.

We loved: Crab delivered on a golden crab-shaped platter.

More Food Destination Guides:

World’s Best Places to Eat World’s Best Food Cities Best Bites Near Sites

Rising Star Chefs 7 Best Bars Best Hotel Restaurants