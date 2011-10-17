Irish Recipes

Richard Corrigan grew up on a farm in County Meath, Ireland, before taking off to cook in London, where he picked up a Michelin star at the acclaimed Lindsay House in Soho. In 2008, he opened his first spot in Dublin, this excellent spin-off of his Bentley’s Seafood Bar & Grill in London.

We loved: Fish soup; organic chicken-and-foie gras ravioli with lovage and bacon.

Chef-owner Oliver Dunne, the Gordon Ramsay protégé who opened Dublin’s Mint, cooks in a classic, assured style that has won him a Michelin star at this restaurant in the nearby seaside town of Malahide. Bon Appétit only offers tasting menus, but the basement Café Bon offers more choice—and more affordable dishes.

Eccentric owner Peter Caviston’s lunch-only dining room is filled with everyone from businessmen to local starlets, who convene for the decadent three-course meals centered around impeccably fresh seafood.

We loved: Crab cakes.

Insider tip: Book well in advance for one of the three sittings (noon, 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.).

Famed for its location—in the basement of the Dublin Writers Museum, beneath the house where the Jameson Whiskey founders once lived—Chapter One now also has a Michelin star. Chef-owner Ross Lewis is one of Dublin’s biggest talents, sourcing superior organic, local ingredients for his graceful interpretations of Irish and French cuisine.

Insider tip: Make your reservation about six weeks in advance.

This three-part food emporium consists of a gleaming Food Hall stocked with artisanal ingredients, a brasserie with superb aged sirloin steaks and, in the basement, a wine bar with over 600 bottles. One hundred of them can be had by the glass—and all are available to take home.

We loved: Tomato-based Mediterranean fish stew.

Identical twins Simon and Christian Stokes’s handsome new members club on St. Stephen’s Green has a pleasant terrace with fine views. The superb menu by chef Graham Neville, who trained at Tru in Chicago and at the local Michelin-starred Thornton, revolves around seasonal produce. Surprisingly, it’s also a good value (a three-course lunch is 33 euros).

Insider tip: Booking a table may be the smartest way to gain admission to the club.

Restaurateur Patrick Guilbaud and chef Guillaume Lebrun continue to offer the most sublime dining experience in town in a dining room filled with a breathtaking collection of modern Irish art. Lebrun prepares haute dishes like venison cooked in spiced mulled wine.

Thin, pretty girls come to this lovely dining room to push around their salads—their loss, since chef Terry White’s classic Irish dishes are outstanding. The Sunday lunch buffet includes an army of great seafood, from mussels and crabs to scallops and shrimp.

Insider tip: Stay away from the vastly overpriced sandwiches at the bar.

This peerless steak house in a stunning 250-year-old town house around the corner from the famous Gaiety Theatre serves a very fine—if pricey at 49 euros—12 oz. filet mignon, and traditional sides like creamed spinach in a miniature copper pot.

Insider tip: Filet mignon.

First-timers might wonder what all the fuss is about when they see the tiny, modest second-floor dining room above the beloved Winding Stair Bookshop. Yet Alana Magan’s modern Irish cooking makes this restaurant one of the city’s most exciting spots. Manager Elaine Murphy looks after everyone, regulars and first-timers alike, exceedingly well.

