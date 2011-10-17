Restaurants

A floor-to-ceiling aquarium stocked with hundreds of exotic fish is the centerpiece of thisstylish restaurant, which has stunning views of Dubai's Creek. The specialty,unsurprisingly, is seafood, sourced from around the world and prepared with Asian accents.

We loved: Roasted monkfish with baby bok choy, shiitake and ginger butter.

This brightly lit restaurant sits in an area known as Media Citythe hub of thecity's journalism and publishing industries. The Southern Italian menu is strong on pastaand seafood, and the wine racks are well stocked with Italian varietals, such as Rocca GuicciardaChianti Classico from Barone Ricasoli.

We loved: Grilled swordfish with new potatoes.

In a wooden structure modeled on a traditional Emirati home, this restaurant overlooking the Persian Gulf has amazing views of the man-made Palm Jumeirah island. The menu reflects its waterside setting with imaginatively prepared seafood, like seared scallops in crispy pancetta.

We loved: Wild sea bass with artichoke ravioli and saffron cream.

British star chef Gary Rhodes specializes in inventive takes on British classics, likesmoked haddock with Welsh rarebit and delicate pressed tomato cakes that seem only slightly out ofplace in the Gulf.

We loved: Slow-roasted pork belly with sage, apple and onion tart.

