Thai Recipes

Restaurants

Tranquil and grand in equal measure, this dining room is justly famed for its exquisite setting amid pools of floating lotus flowers. Also remarkable are chef Nam Nguyen’s authentic Thai dishes like roasted duck in a red curry spiked with tangy green apples.

We loved: Grilled Phuket lobster.

The city’s most storied property, the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, has 10 restaurants and bars. The best among them is China House, offering Chinese celebrity chef Jereme Leung’s modern take on Cantonese fine dining. The food is served in an intimate room decked out in crimson and dark woods, where few sounds but the click of chopsticks emerge from the luxurious booths.

We loved: Peking duck.



This casual restaurant’s Thai comfort food and pseudo-Western dishes are fine, but what people wait in line for are its dozen or so cheesecakes, ethereally rich and prepared with a salty cookie crust.

We loved: White-chocolate cheesecake.



This minimalist space, decorated with local pop art, packs in the crowds with its Pacific-Rim–meets-the-Mediterranean menu and surprisingly affordable wine list. And while it’s firmly on the tourist map, Eat Me’s neighborhoody vibe also makes it a local favorite.

We loved: Beetroot carpaccio with walnuts and ricotta; sticky date pudding.



This long-standing restaurant by French-expat owner Philippe Delmas and his Thai wife, Pattie, serves excellent regional Thai cuisine, like seared duck breast with a mild curry, at indoor and outdoor tables. Regulars join Philippe and his friends for Armagnac and a post-prandial game of petanque in the restaurant’s backyard.

We loved: Fish curry with acacia-leaf omelet.



This new restaurant from the team behind Bangkok’s Bed Supperclub has superb 25th-floor views from the Column Tower, along with Thai dishes prepared with a host of international ingredients, like the spicy salad with wagyu beef. The best seats in the dimly lit dining room are at the edge of the 24-meter-long communal table, up against the floor-to-ceiling windows.

We loved: King crab with curry.



Aside from Talad Loong Perm, Bangkok’s other great street-food institution—Sukhamvit Soi 38—is just below the BTS Skytrain Thong-Lor station. Underneath the train-station stairs are dozens of vendors peddling dishes from fiery salads to soups flavored with lemongrass, kaffir lime and chiles.

We loved: Fried chicken.



The covered market behind the Thai Airways head office is where you’ll find the city’s most authentic “hawker” food. Sure, it’s a labyrinth, but just follow the crowd: The busiest stalls are always the best.

We loved: Chive dumplings with seasoned soy sauce; spring rolls with garlic-chile sauce.

Insider tip: Bring a fan and bottled water—it gets hot in there.



More Food Destination Guides:

World’s Best Places to Eat World’s Best Food Cities Best Bites Near Sites

Rising Star Chefs 7 Best Bars Best Hotel Restaurants